ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2023 ginseng harvest season is on the horizon, so Monongahela National Forest is once again selling ginseng permits starting Monday, Aug. 28.

West Virginia’s ginseng season runs from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30 and those looking to participate must have a Forest Service permit in order to dig on National Forest System lands. Monongahela National Forest ginseng permits cost $20 each and can be obtained at the ranger stations in Parsons, Petersburg, Richwood, Bartow, Marlinton or White Sulphur Springs, though people are asked to call ahead of time. You can also visit the Supervisor’s Office in Elkins, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Each district requires a separate permit and only one permit per district is allowed at a time. As long as supplies last, an additional permit can be purchased for the same district after returning a completed permit.

“Each permit allows you to collect up to 95 plants from one ranger district,” a U.S. Forest Service release said. However, participants can only harvest up to 24 plants per day and should not carry more while on national forest land.

To legally harvest a ginseng plant, it must have three or more prongs and have produced fruit this year. While harvesting, the participant must plant the fruit on-site and keep the rest of the plant intact. Ginseng is typically harvested for its roots, which can be used in teas and herbal medicine.

To learn more about Monongahela National Forest ginseng permits, visit the U.S. Forest Service website.