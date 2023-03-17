CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongahela National Forest shared a new logo on Friday after it was selected to provide the next Christmas tree for the U.S. capitol in January.

According to a release from the Monongahela National Forest, this will be the first time the forest has provided the Capitol tree since 1976, and the theme for 2023 is “Endlessly Wild and Wonderful.”

2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Project logo (Courtesy Monongahela National Forest)

“All of us at Monongahela National Forest are so excited to share this logo which was specifically designed with the landscape of West Virginia in mind,” said Amy Albright, project manager for the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Project. “We are proud of the Mountain State, and we worked to ensure that the logo reflects that.”

The release said that after the tree is chosen it will be shown off at several different communities both in and out of West Virginia before it is delivered to Washington D.C. Different in-person and virtual events will be held throughout the year that include making ornaments for the tree as well as youth outreach programs across the state to get kids more involved in nature.