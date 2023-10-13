CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) will begin trout stocking the weeks of Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, and the Monster Trout Contest is returning for its second year, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday.

There will be 35,000 pounds of trout weighing 1-2 pounds and 6,500 pounds of monster trout weighing 3-6 pounds stocked at 43 lakes and streams around the state. Five of those fish will have a tag that can be redeemed for a grand prize: A weekend cabin stay at a West Virginia State Park or a Cabela’s prize package.

Entries must be submitted by Friday, Nov. 17.

The following waterways will be stocked:

Anthony Creek – Greenbrier County

– Greenbrier County Big Clear Creek – Greenbrier County

– Greenbrier County Blackwater River – Tucker County

– Tucker County Brandywine Lake – Pendleton County

– Pendleton County Buckhannon River – Upshur County

– Upshur County Buffalo Fork Lake – Pocahontas County

– Pocahontas County Cacapon Park Lake – Morgan County

– Morgan County Coopers Rock Lake – Monongalia County

– Monongalia County Cranberry River – Nicholas Pocahontas, Webster counties

– Nicholas Pocahontas, Webster counties Elk River – Randolph, Webster counties

– Randolph, Webster counties Evitts Run – Jefferson County

– Jefferson County Glade Creek of New River & Mann – Raleigh County

– Raleigh County Jennings Randolph Tailwaters – Mineral County

– Mineral County Knapps Creek – Pocahontas County

– Pocahontas County Lost River – Hardy County

– Hardy County New Creek Dam No. 14 – Grant County

– Grant County North Fork South Branch – Grant, Pendleton counties

– Grant, Pendleton counties Opequon Creek – Berkeley, Jefferson counties

– Berkeley, Jefferson counties Pendleton Lake – Tucker County

– Tucker County Pinnacle Creek – Wyoming County

– Wyoming County Pipestem Resort State Park Lake – Mercer, Summers counties Pond Fork – Kanawha County

– Kanawha County R.D. Bailey Tailwaters – Wyoming, Mingo counties

– Wyoming, Mingo counties Rock Cliff Lake – Hardy County

– Hardy County Seneca Lake – Pocahontas County

– Pocahontas County Shavers Fork (Bemis, Lower & Upper Sections) – Randolph County

– Randolph County South Branch (Franklin & Smoke Hole Sections) – Hampshire County

– Hampshire County Spruce Knob Lake – Randolph County

– Randolph County Summersville Tailwaters – Nicholas County

– Nicholas County Summit Lake – Greenbrier County

– Greenbrier County Sutton Tailwaters – Braxton County

– Braxton County Teter Creek Lake – Barbour County

– Barbour County Tygart River Headwaters & Tailwaters – Barbour, Marion, Pocahontas, Taylor, Randolph counties

– Barbour, Marion, Pocahontas, Taylor, Randolph counties Upper Guyandotte River – Raleigh County

– Raleigh County Watoga Lake – Pocahontas County

– Pocahontas County West Fork Greenbrier River – Pocahontas County

– Pocahontas County Wheeling Creek – Marshall County

– Marshall County Williams River – Pocahontas County

A complete list of waters receiving a fall trout stocking is available in the 2023 Fishing Regulations Summary.

The Elk River in Webster County will be stocked again in November and December as part of a pilot program to evaluate the economic impact of trout stocking in the area. Those stockings will include 750 rainbow trout each month for a total of 1,500 additional trout stocked in the Elk River.

Fishing licenses and trout stamps can be purchased at 160 retail locations across the state or online at WVfish.com.