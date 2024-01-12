CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia is continuing to restore its elk population by adding 40 new elk to the herd first introduced in 2015.

Elk are native to West Virginia but disappeared in the late 1800s due to overhunting, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR). They were first reintroduced under Gov. Mike Tomlin in 2015, and more have been added under Gov. Jim Justice, totaling 110 in early January 2024.

But Justice announced during his final State of the State Address that 40 more elk will be arriving before the end of the month. According to a press release, the new elk from Kentucky will be introduced to the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan County around Jan. 22-26. The new elk will be held for a short time while they are evaluated and then will be released into the wild.

West Virginians can enjoy the herd on seasonal elk tours through Chief Logan State Park in September and October.

Construction of an elk visitor center and elk viewing tower are also in the works and would allow better viewing and more accessible viewing for those with limited mobility. The DNR will be reviewing bids for the $2.5 million project in the coming weeks, according to the release.