CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of the joys of riding during the summer is the beautiful weather while traveling. This time of year is known as the peak of summer, and also the peak time for motorcycle travel.

While riding a motorcycle, riders must always take in account that they are wearing the proper safety apparel.

Equipment that motorcyclists should wear to protect their body is a helmet, eye protection, long sleeves and pants, boots, and gloves.

Vehicle drivers are highly encouraged to be looking out for motorcyclists during the holiday weekend, as well as the riders to be checking their surroundings as well.

Mark Gricewich, owner of RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson, said, “we as riders want to ride as we’re invisible, and keeping our head on a swivel because a lot of motorists don’t really see motorcycles sometimes.”

“You know a lot of us going to be out riding this fourth of July holiday, and we just encourage our riders to not mix drugs and alcohol with riding motorcycles. We’re going to have a great time on bikes this holiday,” Gricewich said.

Motorcycle riders are encouraged to be properly trained before operating and riding.

There is training course available in West Virginia, and you get enrolled in a course close by.

Welcome to the West Virginia Motorcyclist Safety Program (NMMSP) Website (wv-msp.org)