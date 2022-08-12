SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mountain Bike World Cup will return to Snowshoe, West Virginia once again as the only American venue in the lineup.

The Pocahontas County resort hosted World Cup events in 2019, 2021 and 2022, according to a press release from Snowshoe Mountain sent Friday.

In 2019, Snowshoe said it hosted the first UCI MTB World Cup event on U.S. soil in half a decade, which showcased West Virginia as a quality destination for mountain biking. The event was named Pinkbike’s “2019 Event of the Year.”

The last World Cup event at Snowshoe took place from July 28 through July 31, and was dubbed the toughest race of the season because of the “relentless” rain, according to Snowshoe. It was also the first time that both the men’s and women’s XCC events were won by American athletes when Gwen Gibson and Christopher Blevins took home wins.

The 2023 race will take place from Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be broadcasted on Warner Brothers Discovery. Click here to see a full schedule of events.