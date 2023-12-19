GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The National Park Service (NPS) is asking for the public’s opinion on the proposed demolition of 35 structures in the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, including 21 that are historic.

The 21 historic structures are either listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

However, a press release from the NPS called the structures “deteriorating and excess” and “hazardous.” The release said that many of the buildings were not intended for park use when they were acquired and are now abandoned, dilapidated, overgrown and vulnerable to trespassing and vandalism.

“Removing the unnecessary structures would address deferred maintenance needs and eliminate excess yearly maintenance and law enforcement costs, allowing staff to focus attention and financial resources on maintaining other facilities and resources that park visitors can enjoy,” the release said.

The proposal is through the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund, which is meant to invest in park infrastructure. The NPS could demolish the buildings as early as fall 2024 after an environmental and cultural review process in mid-2024.

The structures considered for removal through this project are:

Charles Ashley Garage

Charles Ashley Outbuilding

May Bagoski House

Harold Smith House

Wedzel Young House

Tom Kelly House

Thurmond Ice House

McGuffin Garage

Erskine Pugh Rental House

Philip A McClung/Meadows House

Sidney Allen Ward House

Thurmond Package Plant

James Humphrey Sr. House

Marilyn Brown House

Dun Glen Building

Dun Glen Ark

Dun Glen Mini Ark

Dun Glen Boat Storage Rack James K Carper Barn

Harrah Coal House

Harrah Outbuilding #2 Remains

Harrah Outbuilding #1

Harrah Hen House

Harrah Smokehouse

Harrah House Remains

Harrah Outhouse

Prince Brothers’ General Store

Brookside Pool Chemical Treatment Building

Cochrane Farm Outbuilding #1

Cochrane Farm Outbuilding #2

James Phillips Storage Building #2

James Phillips Farm Shed

James Phillips Outbuilding #1

James Phillips House

Vallandingham House Addition

The public comment meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Bank of Glen Jean at 23 County Route 25/9 in Mt Hope.