GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The National Park Service (NPS) is asking for the public’s opinion on the proposed demolition of 35 structures in the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, including 21 that are historic.
The 21 historic structures are either listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.
However, a press release from the NPS called the structures “deteriorating and excess” and “hazardous.” The release said that many of the buildings were not intended for park use when they were acquired and are now abandoned, dilapidated, overgrown and vulnerable to trespassing and vandalism.
“Removing the unnecessary structures would address deferred maintenance needs and eliminate excess yearly maintenance and law enforcement costs, allowing staff to focus attention and financial resources on maintaining other facilities and resources that park visitors can enjoy,” the release said.
The proposal is through the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund, which is meant to invest in park infrastructure. The NPS could demolish the buildings as early as fall 2024 after an environmental and cultural review process in mid-2024.
The structures considered for removal through this project are:
- Charles Ashley Garage
- Charles Ashley Outbuilding
- May Bagoski House
- Harold Smith House
- Wedzel Young House
- Tom Kelly House
- Thurmond Ice House
- McGuffin Garage
- Erskine Pugh Rental House
- Philip A McClung/Meadows House
- Sidney Allen Ward House
- Thurmond Package Plant
- James Humphrey Sr. House
- Marilyn Brown House
- Dun Glen Building
- Dun Glen Ark
- Dun Glen Mini Ark
- Dun Glen Boat Storage Rack
- James K Carper Barn
- Harrah Coal House
- Harrah Outbuilding #2 Remains
- Harrah Outbuilding #1
- Harrah Hen House
- Harrah Smokehouse
- Harrah House Remains
- Harrah Outhouse
- Prince Brothers’ General Store
- Brookside Pool Chemical Treatment Building
- Cochrane Farm Outbuilding #1
- Cochrane Farm Outbuilding #2
- James Phillips Storage Building #2
- James Phillips Farm Shed
- James Phillips Outbuilding #1
- James Phillips House
- Vallandingham House Addition
The public comment meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Bank of Glen Jean at 23 County Route 25/9 in Mt Hope.