CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If the pool just isn’t cutting it, consider swimming in one of the West Virginia’s natural pools. Here are a few located in north central West Virginia.

Audra

At Audra State Park, the main swimming hole is one of the area’s most popular. It is technically located in Barbour County, although the park has a Buckhannon address. There is a manmade swimming hole directly beside the bridge at the entrance to the park. However, if you are looking for more private swimming spots there are places in the Middle Fork River along the Alum Creek Trail. Swimming at Audra is seasonally open from April to October. You can access the park via Hall Road from Buckhannon, or you can follow signs from Route 33 in Upshur County.

Arden

Adren Falls, also called “Party Rock,” is a popular swimming spot for locals and college students. On the Tygart Valley River, this swimming hole is easily accessible from Route 12/Adren Grade Road between Philippi and Moatsville in Barbour County. However, the nickname is rightfully given, and the location has become a popular, and dangerous, place to drink. Outlets report that more than 50 people have died at the rock, and city officials have considered banning swimming in the area.

Blue Hole

Blue Hole is an extremely popular swimming spot for West Virginia University students. Located on the Big Sandy Creek just up from the Cheat River in Preston County, and only a short drive from Morgantown. Although privately owned, the owner allows private use of the site and even made a parking lot at the Jenkinsburg Bridge for visitors to use, according to WVU.

Douglas Falls

Located just a short drive from Thomas and Blackwater Falls State Park in Tucker County, Douglas Falls is more private and gives visitors the option to swim in the pools under the falls. To get to Douglas Falls, you’ll have to park at or near the end of Route 27/3 in Tucker County, depending on your vehicle, and then walk to the falls. To get driving directions to Doulas Falls from Thomas, click here.

High Falls

The trail to High Falls is along Forest Road 44 in Randolph County. To get there drivers should take Beulah Road from Glady and then continue on Forest Road 44 to the trailhead. According to AllTrails, it is a lengthy hike—about 7.2 miles out and back—and takes and average of three and a half hours to complete (and that’s just the hike). If you’re looking for somewhere remote, this might be the hike and swimming hole for you.

High Falls is also the end point of the New Tygart Flyer train route, so if you want to see the falls but don’t want to take the seven-mile hike, consider taking a historic train ride instead.

Mill Creek Falls

Located in the Kumbrabow State Forest in southern Randolph County, Mill Creek Falls is along Public Road 219/38 just a short walk from the Kumbrabow State Forest Cabins. This waterfall and swimming hole is easily accessible and has wooden steps down to it. It’s also an official stop on the West Virginia Waterfall Trail.

Otter Creek

If you’re looking to find and explore your own swimming hole, the Otter Creek Trail has a trailhead on each end and follows the Otter Creek Trail the whole way so you can stop and take a dip at your own leisure. One trailhead is off U.S. Route 33 in Randolph County near Low Gap, and the other end starts at Big Springs Gap in Tucker County off 701. From Tucker County, you have to take the Big Springs Gap Trail and change trails once you reach Otter Creek. A third access is at the Dry Fork Trailhead off Dry Fork Road near Hendricks. According to AllTrails, the full train is more than 14 miles, so for day trips, it may be best to plan an out and back hike from the trailhead closest to you.

Shupe’s Chute

Located in Webster County, Shupe’s Chute is one of several waterfalls in Holly River State Park. Some even slide down the 15-foot chute into the pool below. The hike to the chute, which is in the Left Fork Holly River, is only about a quarter mile on the Potato Knob Trail. See a Holly River State Park map here.