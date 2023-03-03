WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) has released another biological opinion on the environmental impact of the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) that says there it does not believe the completion of the pipeline will hurt endangered species populations.

The MVP, which when complete will disturb approximately 6,656 acres of land in West Virginia and Virginia and span more than 300 miles, plans to have the second half of the pipeline in service by the end of 2023, according to a timeline. Even after a near cancellation of the pipeline in September, the MVP is already 94% complete.

The opinion said that as long as builders follow its guidelines, officials “do not anticipate any reductions in the overall RND (reproduction, numbers, and distribution)” of any of the listed endangered species: Virginia spiraea, Indiana bat, northern long-eared bat, Roanoke logperch and candy darter.

This was the third biological opinion from the USFWS concerning the MVP since 2017.

Appalachian Voice released a statement on the biological opinion on March 1, saying that the FWS did not consider certain factors. It also pointed out that FWS’s previous opinion was overturned by the U.S. Court of Appeals; “Put differently, if a species is already speeding toward the extinction cliff, an agency may not press on the gas,” Judge James Andrew Wynn wrote at that time.

In the Appalachian Voices release, Virginia Policy Director Peter Anderson made the following statement:

This authorization has already been vacated by a federal court, and we have no reason to believe that the facts and circumstances have changed such that the Mountain Valley Pipeline could be constructed in a way that would sufficiently mitigate impacts to listed species along the route. We are also concerned about how the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service arrived at the decision issued today. Information was heavily redacted prior to public release, there was no comment period, and the agency refused to incorporate materials submitted during the consultation process regarding the pipeline’s potential impacts to sensitive species. The agency has not addressed legitimate public concerns, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s lack of transparency and thoroughness during this decision process is irresponsible.

You can read the full opinion from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service here, and the full statement from Appalachian Voices on the opinion here.