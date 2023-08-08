MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Dents Run Wildlife Management Area is expanding to include a 10-acre lake that will be open for public recreation.

According to a press release, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) and the city of Mannington have entered a long-term agreement that opens 114 acres for public hunting, fishing and trapping. The new acreage, which includes Little Dents Run Lake, which is now being called Mannington Lake for law enforcement and fish management purposes, will be added to the existing 1,259-acre area.

DNR Director Brett McMillion said that the deal will “bring fishing back to the Little Dents Run Lake.” He continued, “We look forward to seeing how this agreement improves access to exceptional hunting, trapping, and fishing opportunities in Marion County.”

According to a 2018 DNR fishing guide, the lake angling opportunities for channel catfish, crappie and largemouth bass. State hunting, fishing and trapping guidelines apply to the area, the release said.