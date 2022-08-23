CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Several new boat access sites will be constructed along the West Fork River in Harrison County, and existing sites in both Lewis and Harrison counties will be upgraded.

According to a release from the City of Weston and the Guardians of the West Fork, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is creating four new river access points in Harrison County at Highland, Two Lick, Hartland Dam and Shinnston.

The boat access points at Good Hope, Rt. 19 slide and Rt. 36 in Harrison County and Stonewall Jackson Dam Tailwaters, Bendale Bridge, Middle Run Road Bridge and the Jackson’s Mill Bridge in Lewis County will receive improvements, such as concrete boat ramps and paved parking lots, according to the release.

The WVDNR has already hired an engineering company to survey and design these boat access sites on the West Fork River. According to the release, engineering work for the $2 million project will be completed over the winter so construction can begin in 2023.

Public boat access sites are meant to be used for boating and fishing, according to the WVDNR. The Division’s website provides the following guidance for things that are prohibited on public boat sites: