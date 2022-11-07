GLEN JEAN, W.Va. – Charles Sellars has been chosen as the new superintendent of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve by National Park Service (NPS) regional director Gay Vietzke. Besides his duties to New River Gorge, Sellars will also be managing both Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River. He will begin his new assignments after the new year.

“I am honored to have been selected for the superintendent position at New River Gorge,” said Sellars. “Being born and raised in the Appalachian Mountains gives me a great appreciation for the culture that is very much part of southern West Virginia and the New River Gorge region. I look forward to meeting with local communities, user groups, park partners, staff and our elected officials to learn more about New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River.”

Sellars began his NPS career in 1985, where he worked as a temporary engineering draftsman at the Blue Ridge Parkway. Over time, he served as chief of facility management at Bandelier National Monument, Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, Outer Banks National Parks Group of North Carolina (managing facilities at three parks), and as deputy chief of facility management at Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Sellars’ extensive career also involved him serving as superintendent at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, superintendent of Andersonville National Historic Site for five years, superintendent of Canaveral National Seashore in 2016, Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in 2018 and superintendent of Tennessee’s Fort Donelson National Battlefield and National Cemetery in 2012.

“Charlie has the steady, consistent leadership that will continue to guide this national park to a bright future,” said Vietzke. “His extensive experience in facilities management, preservation and working with park partners will guide him as the park continues to better serve visitors from West Virginia and across the country.”