CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you still haven’t made plans for Memorial Day weekend, don’t worry! A new list by Condé Nast Traveler has ranked a West Virginia destination among the best last minute Memorial Day weekend getaways in 2023.

The listed said that with temperatures averaging in the ’70s, May is the “ideal month” for many activities at and around the New River Gorge National Park, including whitewater rafting, hiking, rock climbing and paddle boarding.

For hiking, Conté Nast Traveler recommended the 3.2-mile (round trip) Long Point Trail, “which features an excellent view of the impressive steel of New River Gorge Bridge.” It also pointed out that with lots of opportunities for adventure it is the perfect “epic (and active) family getaway.”

According to the list, there are plenty of lodging options, from tent camping, to glamping, to cabins with private hot tubs. It specifically mentioned Adventures on the Gorge and the Paddle House and Lily Pad cabins.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice also shared the list on his social media, saying, “This is one of the best times to get outside and explore the mountains, and as people around the world uncover the hidden gems we have in West Virginia, let’s ensure we embrace them with the kindness that defines our state.”

For more information on camping at New River Gorge National Park, visit the National Park Service website, and to read the full list by Conté Nast Traveler, which also includes regional locations like Washington, D.C. and Williamsburg, Virginia, click here.