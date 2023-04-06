CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia has the country’s best national park in terms of overall quality, according to a new study.

CasinoBonusCA used data from the National Park Service’s Park Visitor Survey Report Cards to rank all the national parks by guest rating. When weighing the quality of the facilities, services and recreational opportunities, West Virginia’s New River Gorge National Park and Preserve ranked at the top with a score of 87.76%—more than a full 1% higher than second place.

The study credit’s the New River Gorge’s “variety of available activities and stunning views” for its high score. In the last week, West Virginia added almost 1,000 acres to the New River Gorge Preserve.

A total of 57 parks received a “very good” score, ranking from 87% to 56% satisfaction rates. The top 10 parks, according to the ranking, are:

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico Lewis and Clark National Historic Park in Oregon and Washington Acadia National Park in Maine Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve in Alaska Congaree National Park in South Carolina Arches National Park in Utah Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve in Alaska Great Smokey Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming

“The recent study on the best National Parks to visit provides valuable insight into the incredible natural wonders available for families to explore,” said a CasinoBonusCA spokesperson. The U.S. has a total of 424 national parks.