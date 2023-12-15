GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The visitor center at the New River Gorge Bridge Overlook will be closed for most of the winter.

The New River Gorge National Park said in a press release that the Canyon Rim Visitor Center will close starting Jan. 1, 2024, for an extensive renovation. The estimated reopening date is early March.

The parking area and main overlook will still be open, and for people who need information, the park headquarters in Glen Jean is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Sandstone Visitor Center on the other end of the park will also remain open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but it is almost an hour’s drive from Canyon Rim.

Canyon Rim Visitor Center building: New outdoor displays have already been installed including silhouettes on the exterior wall of the center. (Courtesy: National Park Service)

During the renovation, which is the first major upgrade since the 8,700-square-foot facility was built in 1991, crews will add new exhibits, a new sales area, carpeting, lighting, wall coverings, and new seating for the auditorium, according to the release.

“We are pleased and excited about being able to provide our visitors with the opportunity to learn more about all of our national park sites here in southern West Virginia,” said Park Superintendent Charles Sellars. “The new displays will also give our returning visitors and local community a fresh look at a familiar story.”

Last year, almost half a million people visited the center, according to the release, and approximately 750,000 people walked to the nearby bridge overlook.

