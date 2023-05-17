GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Every West Virginian knows the beautiful and majestic New River Gorge is a sight to behold, but now non-locals are realizing its greatness as Outside Magazine announced it as the Best Family Trip in the U.S.!

On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a large recognition from one of the most notable outdoor magazines. Annually, Outside Magazine selects a destination as the top location for family vacations and West Virginia’s New River Gorge National Park and Preserve was the winning selection in 2023. One of the nation’s newest National Parks, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is full of action-filled adventures such as whitewater rafting, rock climbing, and miles of hiking trails making it one of the best ways to experience Almost Heaven.

“I’m just thrilled to see even more national recognition for West Virginia. The outside world is finally figuring out what we’ve known for far too long. West Virginia is an incredible place, and I’ve loved watching as the rest of the world has started discovering this fact over the past several years. We are excited to continue welcoming families from all across the world to West Virginia this summer.” West Virginia Governor Jim Justice

The final decisions were based on many factors including new travel options, improved-upon classics, accessibility, and sustainability. The winning locations highlight a variety of geographic locales, activities, and price points.

“West Virginia’s slogan more than lives up to its name. There’s an abundance of spectacular public lands to explore all over the state, including the New River Gorge, America’s 63rd national park. We chose the park as the winner for best family adventure in the U.S. because it has so many recreational opportunities for every age and expertise level.” Outside’s Deputy Editor and Travel Director Mary Turner

To view the full 2023 Outside Travel Awards, visit Outside Magazine’s website.