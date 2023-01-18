GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s only National Park has added 45 acres to its preserve land, the National Park Service announced Tuesday.

According to the release, the land is on Beury Mountain just east of the Thurmond area and will make hunting lands in the preserve more accessible.

“This property is a great addition to the national preserve portion of the park where hunting is allowed,” said New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Superintendent Charles Sellars. “It connects two previously non-contiguous sections and assures that hunters and other users have easier access to an existing 85-acre section of the preserve.”

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) applauded the purchase, saying, “The New River Gorge is a trademark of our state, and as such, it must reflect the important components of our culture and traditions in the Mountain State.” She then mentioned the park’s ability to connect West Virginians with nature and public hunting opportunities.

The park’s new land will have limited access until the park marks the boundary and establishes parking, and the NPS said that updates will be posted on its website and social media.