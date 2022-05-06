Glen Jean, W.Va. – New River Gorge National Park and Preserve (NP&P) has announced that $1.2 million in funding will go toward the removal of excess structures and abandoned buildings in the park.

New River Gorge NP&P Acting Superintendent Leslie Reynolds said that the funding will come from the FY 2023 President’s Budget Request through the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA).

Specifically, funding for the project will come from GAOA’s National Parks and Public Lands Legacy Restoration Fund.

The demolition of multiple derelict structures in various locations throughout the park is scheduled to begin in 2023 and is estimated to be completed in 2024.

The proposed structures, many of which are outbuildings and shacks, came under park ownership as land was added to the park. The structures served no administrative purpose to the park and were left in a state of disrepair.

GAOA is part of a concerted effort to address the extensive maintenance backlog in national parks and is supported by “revenue from energy development.”

For more on southern West Virginia’s national parks, visit the park websites at nps.gov/neri, nps.gov/gari, and nps.gov/blue and follow park social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.