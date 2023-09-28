GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Renovations to the historic Kaymoore Miners Trail in West Virginia’s New River Gorge National Park are taking longer than expected.

Originally, the stairs replacement on the trail was supposed to close the area for three weeks, with that project scheduled to end on Sept. 28. However, the park has now extended that closure to Nov. 9, according to a Facebook post.

“Due to issues related to the structural integrity of the stairwell and difficulty in movement and placement of construction materials in the steep, uneven terrain above the river, the stairs will remain closed until a projected November 9 while work continues,” the post said.

The closure only affects the bench level of the trail down to the bottom, and the rest of the trail is still open to the public. This means that hikers can still access the view of the gorge at 0.2 miles into the one-mile out-and-back trail and the mine site, which are right at the bottom of the stairs, but the remains of the coal processing plant, coke ovens and town site near river level are off limits.

“We appreciate your patience as we work to provide continued, and safe, access to Kaymoor for the coming years,” the park said.

If you are looking for alternate hiking trails, some similar length trails in the area are the Castle Rock Trail (1.1 miles), the Canyon Rim Overlook Boardwalk (0.5 miles) and the Sandstone Falls Boardwalk and Island Loop Trail (1.0 miles), according to AllTrails.