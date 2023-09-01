GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starting next week, a historic trail at New River Gorge National Park & Preserve will be closed as park officials make improvements.

The Kaymoor Miners Trail consists of an 821-step staircase which has not been repaired since it was built in 1994, according to a release from the National Park Service. Starting Sept. 5, the steps portion of the trail will be closed for the repairs, which are expected to last until Sept. 28.

According to Park Superintendent Charles Sellars, the park will try to keep access to its more popular sites open. “Some projects by nature, however, must be completed during warmer months, and visitor safety remains our number one priority.”

Over the three weeks, crews will be replacing stringers, joists, landings, and stair treads over the entire length of the steps, the release said. But Sellars said the work should be done in time for peak autumn leaf viewing season in October.

The trail is a one-mile out-and-back trail along the forest trail and has major elevation changes, according to the NPS website. It lets hikers get a view of the gorge and see the mine site and remains of the coal processing plant, coke ovens and town site near river level, although the trail does not reach the river.