GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WBOY) — New River Gorge National Park & Preserve announced that one of its trails that was first closed in late February will continue to be closed for at least nine more days.

According to the release, a private gas well is still being plugged near the Park Loop Trail near New River Gorge National Park, so the trail head will not open until at least Saturday, March 18. The parking lot in the area will also be closed, according to the release.

The Park Loop Trail is a 1.1 mile loop that begins in Fayetteville Town Park, according to AllTrails. New River Gorge first announced that the Park Loop trail head and Town Loop Trail were closed for the project on Feb. 26, which was supposed to be completed on March 5.

The plugging project is part of a nationwide project to prevent orphaned gas wells from leaking methane into the air and toxins into the groundwater. Another similar project will take place in the Gauley National Reaction Area later this spring/summer, the release said.