CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new study says that West Virginia’s only national park is one of the most visited, but it is also among the most affordable.

National Park Service data compiled by travel blog HawaiianIslands.com set out to determine which of America’s national parks have the highest density of people, the longest stays and the biggest spending.

West Virginia’s New River Gorge National Park second-highest density of visitors in the country at 2,166,418 per square mile.

And if you’re looking for somewhere to get the biggest bang for your buck, the study also says that visitors to the New River Gorge spend less than $50 on average for the whole trip—$49.10 to be exact. That makes it the third least expensive of those included on the list.

Here’s a breakdown of the average cost of a New River Gorge National Park visit:

Camping – $1.70

Gas – $8.73

Groceries – $7.00

Lodging – $13.27

Recreation – $3.21

Restaurants – $10.91

Retail – $3.54

Transportation – $0.75

Keep in mind that these are averages. Lots of people who visit New River Gorge spend no money on camping, retail, or lodging, accounting for the extremely low numbers. According to the study, the average duration of a visit to the park is approximately 2 hours and 37 minutes, meaning that most visitors don’t even stay in the park overnight.

Additionally, primitive camping at the park is free on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the National Park Service. So if you plan to camp, expect your main costs to be gas and food, and possibly outdoor reaction activities like whitewater rafting or shopping, depending on what you like to do.

For a full breakdown of costs for more than 60 national parks, read the full study here.