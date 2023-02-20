CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A night hunting headlamp is being recalled because it could pose a potential burn hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

According to the CPSC, the product was made in China and imported by Allpredatorscall.com. The company has received 14 reports of a wire on the light shorting, causing the wire to heat up and melt. There have been at least two people who were burned.

About 12,000 of the headlamps were sold in the U.S., according to the CPSC. They were sold at Mahoning Valley Milling Co, Scheels, Texas Gun Shop and stores nationwide and online at AllPredatorCalls.com, BoondockOutdoors.com, EazyOutdoors.com, NightHuntingDepot.com and OpticsPlanet.com from February 2018 through December 2022 for between $160 and $480.

The products being recalled include Wicked Lights-branded night hunting headlamps, models ScanPro iC Gen 1, Gen 1.5 and Gen 2. The lamps are black and were sold with lithium-ion rechargeable batteries and a storage carrying case.

Recalled Allpredatorscall.com’s Wicked Lights-branded ScanPro night hunting headlamp Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

That battery carrying case includes information that will help customers determine if theirs is subject to the recall. According to the CPSC, only headlights without an “F” suffix in the style code printed on the battery compartment are included.

Battery compartment style, code location. Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Anyone with the recalled product is asked to immediately stop using it and contact AllPredatorCalls.com for a free replacement battery compartment with a safety power circuit.

The company is available toll-free at 888-826-9683 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, by email at sales@allpredatorcalls.com or online.