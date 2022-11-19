GLEN JEAN, W.Va. – The National Park Service (NPS) has announced that it will be hosting an open house on Dec. 8, from 4-6 p.m., at the Glen Jean Bank to provide information on its proposal to demolish various structures in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

Funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, the NPS proposal involves removing “16 deteriorating and non-historic excess structures” to provide more space for recreational opportunities, and is projected to eliminate “approximately $800,000 in yearly maintenance and law enforcement costs,” according to the NPS’ release.

Before and After: Glenwood Corp River Road Cabin and Garage and Example Post-Demolition Condition (NPS Photo)

The structures/areas to be removed through this project are:

Ajax Mines Grounds (Items to be removed include large pipes, mechanical apparatus, and fences)

Ajax Pump Station Building

Billy Jo Adkins House

Burnwood Maintenance Storage Building

Burnwood Ranger Storage Building

Burnwood Ranger Storage Shed

Clarence Plumley House, Meadow Creek

Dun Glen Boat Storage/Emergency Cache (Constructed by NPS)

Glade Creek Restroom

Glenwood Corp River Road Cabins (Structures have been removed. Next phase work will include remediating old septic systems and revegetating area)

Grandview Resource Stewardship Office

Jonny and Brenda Adkins House

Julian Mark Richmond House

Julian Mark Richmond Shed

Samuel Ames Garage

Samuel Ames House

According to the release, “the NPS plans to complete its environmental and cultural review process for this project in early 2023.” Demolitions will start as early as summer 2023, which will likely go into the fall.

Additional information and materials will be made available to the public at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/GAOANon-HistoricDemolition.