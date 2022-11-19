GLEN JEAN, W.Va. – The National Park Service (NPS) has announced that it will be hosting an open house on Dec. 8, from 4-6 p.m., at the Glen Jean Bank to provide information on its proposal to demolish various structures in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
Funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, the NPS proposal involves removing “16 deteriorating and non-historic excess structures” to provide more space for recreational opportunities, and is projected to eliminate “approximately $800,000 in yearly maintenance and law enforcement costs,” according to the NPS’ release.
The structures/areas to be removed through this project are:
- Ajax Mines Grounds (Items to be removed include large pipes, mechanical apparatus, and fences)
- Ajax Pump Station Building
- Billy Jo Adkins House
- Burnwood Maintenance Storage Building
- Burnwood Ranger Storage Building
- Burnwood Ranger Storage Shed
- Clarence Plumley House, Meadow Creek
- Dun Glen Boat Storage/Emergency Cache (Constructed by NPS)
- Glade Creek Restroom
- Glenwood Corp River Road Cabins (Structures have been removed. Next phase work will include remediating old septic systems and revegetating area)
- Grandview Resource Stewardship Office
- Jonny and Brenda Adkins House
- Julian Mark Richmond House
- Julian Mark Richmond Shed
- Samuel Ames Garage
- Samuel Ames House
According to the release, “the NPS plans to complete its environmental and cultural review process for this project in early 2023.” Demolitions will start as early as summer 2023, which will likely go into the fall.
Additional information and materials will be made available to the public at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/GAOANon-HistoricDemolition.