DENVER, Colo. – Travellemming.com has released its list of the “150 Best Things to Do in the USA This Summer” and only one West Virginia destination made the list.

That spot, coming in at 138, is Tucker County’s Canaan Valley. Citing its abundant wilderness and “charming mountain towns,” the article describes the valley as a “hidden gem” that is “perfect for those seeking secluded outdoor recreation.”

Travel Lemming writer Lea Rose Allbaugh wrote, “Canaan Valley is the perfect place to go for a nature reset. Life is slow, WiFi is spotty, and being surrounded by so much natural beauty always puts my mind at ease.”

The view from Bear Rocks, located within the Dolly Sods Wilderness

Blackwater Falls

The list mentions all of the hiking, biking, fishing, and camping opportunities available in the area, specifically mentioning the Dolly Sods Wilderness Area of the Monongahela National Forest and Blackwater Falls State Park. The writers also suggest visiting the “charming mountain towns” of Parsons, Thomas, and Davis.

Parsons, WV

Thomas, WV

Topping the list is the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, AZ, followed by the Million Dollar Highway, in southwestern Colorado and the Solstice Parade in Seattle.

Lowell Observatory, Flagstaff, AZ

Only a few spots on the list are near West Virginia:

14. Mammoth Cave in Kentucky

18. Old Seelbach Bar in Louisville

77. Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia and North Carolina

84. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland

92. COSI in Columbus

109. Van Gogh Immersive Experience in Pittsburgh and other cities

127. Kings Island in Cincinnati

COSI, Columbus, OH

Blue Ridge Parkway

You can see the full list here.

This is the first time the travel site has put together this list.