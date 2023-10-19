FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s largest single-day festival is happening this weekend, so if you were planning to visit the state’s only national park to see fall foliage, there are some closures you need to be aware of.

During Bridge Day, no traffic, other than emergency and security personnel, are allowed across the New River Gorge Bridge, which is on U.S. Route 19, during the festival, according to a press release. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, travelers who want to get to Interstate 79 from the Beckley area will have to go to Charleston using I-64/I-77 or bypass the bridge on Route 19 by going through Ansted using W.Va. Route 16 and U.S. Route 60.

Bridge Day road map

Starting Friday, Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m., Fayette Station Road, which is the route that goes under the New River Gorge Bridge, will be closed until the event is over at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. Fayette Station boat access and the Canyon Rim Visitor Center parking lot will also be closed during those hours, according to the park.

Additionally, the Burnwood Trail and site will be closed from 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 until Sunday, Oct. 22, and the Teays Landing boat landing will be closed for the day on Saturday.

For those who are attending Bridge Day, there are designated parking lots on each side of the bridge with shuttles to the event. A shuttle map is available here.

Also keep in mind that although Bridge Day is the only day of the year that people can walk on the New River Gorge Bridge, there are still some restrictions on what you can bring. The following items will not be allowed at the Bridge Day festival:

Dogs

Coolers

Folding chairs

Bicycles, skates, skateboards, strollers or wagons

Weapons or fireworks

Alcohol or illegal drugs

Drones or quadcopters

Large bags that are not clear, including backpacks, tote bags, large purses, camera bags or binocular cases

More information about the festival is available here.