WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — With the warmer weather kicking back up in the Mountain State, it brings opportunities for people to enjoy the outdoors and get closer to nature. Stonewall Resort is taking advantage of the warmer weather by bringing back its popular “Taco Tuesday” and Weekend Lake cruises for its guests this May.

“Our philosophy is ‘life is better at the lake’ and to provide guests the opportunity to take in the amazing lake scenery and local flora and fauna, we’re offering weekend afternoon and Tuesday evening tours on our 100-passenger cruise boat, Little Sorrel,” Andre’ D’Amour, general manager at Stonewall Resort said.

D’Amour also said that beginning on May 5, the resort will offer two-hour lake cruises from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday through the summer and fall seasons. The cost is $20 per person and tickets can be purchased at the recreation center the day of.

Starting on Tuesday, May 16, the resort will be bringing back its “Taco Tuesday Lake Cruise” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Tuesday until the end of October, weather permitting. Day and overnight guests at the resort will be able to enjoy a cruise around the lake while enjoying unlimited soft and hard-shell tacos. The cost is $40 per adult and $25 per child. Adult tickets include two margaritas and two beers with a cash bar available for additional beverage purchases.

Tickets are available both in advance as well as the day of, pending availability. If you’d like to purchase a ticket, call 304-269-7400 or visit Stillwaters in the resort lodge. You can also click here for more information.