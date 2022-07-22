MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Are you a fan of the Mon River Rail Trail? Well, you might notice some new changes if you go to certain points of it.

Deckers Creek Trail (WBOY – Image)

Mon River Trails Conservancy recently expanded the Breakiron Road Trailhead parking lot near mile six of the Deckers Creek Rail Trail. The lot expanded from six parking spots to 16.

They also restored the surface and improved drainage at the trail.

Mon River Trails Conservancy Executive Director, Ella Belling is excited to be able to make the trail better any way possible.

“When we can make it a better trail, improve access, upgrade the surface and drainage, it is always a good thing you know,” Belling said.

With renovations, Belling said there is still more to be done to improve the 48-mile trail system.

“We’re not done when we finish construction, we’re always trying to add new amenities to the rail trails,” Belling said.