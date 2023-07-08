CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Several kinds of unique flowers that are more typically found in Canada are in bloom in one of West Virginia’s most unique botanical areas.

The Cranberry Glades is in Pocahontas and Webster counties, which both have an ecosystem that isn’t like the rest of the state and shares more in common ecologically with southern Canada. Among the area’s unique foliage is a collection of native pink orchid flowers—rose pogonias and grass pinks—which bloom around the beginning of July.

Rose Pogonia Grass Pink (From wackybadger via Wikimedia Commons)

According to the U.S. Forest Service, peak bloom season for the orchids is from July 1 to July 10, meaning that this weekend is the perfect time to take a trip to see them. The Forest Service’s blooming schedule says that the flowers can be seen right along the Cranberry Glades boardwalk, especially the one at Flag Glade.

People visiting the area should only walk in designated areas like the boardwalk to protect the bog vegetation. In addition to rose pogonia and grass pink orchids, visitors to the botanic area in early July might also see mats of cranberries growing over the mosses or the carnivorous plant round-leaved sundew.

Round-leaf sundew (From Agnieszka Kwiecień, Nova, Wikimedia Commons)

A few weeks ago in June, a group of volunteers worked to remove non-native, invasive species from the Cranberry Glades and its roadway and parking area to prevent it from overgrowing the unique native plant species.

To see what plants are blooming in West Virginia at any given time, check out the Forest Service’s bloom guide.