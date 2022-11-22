CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Outdoor enthusiasts may be thinking of breaking out their snowmobiles soon, but first, they may want to check and see if theirs is subject to a recent recall.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Polaris Industries has recalled multiple models of snowmobiles due to a potential fire hazard.

Polaris Model Years 2021 through 2023 MATRYX, model years 2015 through 2022 AXYS, and certain 2013 and 2014 Pro-Ride snowmobiles are being recalled, which includes an estimated 138,000 sold in the United States between October 2011 and August 2022.

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2017 AXYS RMK snowmobile Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 MATRYX RMK snowmobile. Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Recalled Polaris Model Year 2014 Pro Ride snowmobile. Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Three examples of the recalled snowmobiles. There are many more.

The CPSC said that electrostatic discharge inside the fuel tank can cause vapors to ignite during operation and the tank to burst, which poses a fire hazard. As of the recall’s posting on Nov. 17, at least 30 reports of fuel tank bursting, including 16 incidents of fire and one report of a second-degree burn were made.

A diagram provided by the CPSC showing customers where to find product information on the snowmobiles.

The recalled snowmobiles were sold in black and custom color combinations. Customers are told to check the model names on the chassis on both sides of the snowmobile and model year and VIN, which are stamped on the right side of the tunnel. Click here to enter your snowmobile’s VIN number and see if it’s included in the recall.

Those with the recalled snowmobiles are encouraged by the CPSC to immediately stop using them and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair, consisting of replacing the fuel tank assembly. If a customer needs to start the snowmobile in order to move it, they are advised by the CPSC to make sure the fuel tank is full, and if it is not, they need to fill the tank with fresh gasoline.

The company can be reached at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online.