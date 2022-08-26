CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you feel like a digital detox might do you some good, Reviews.org is sweetening the pot.

The average American spends six hours per day looking at their phone and checks it five times in one hour, according to Reviews.org.

The tech review platform is offering $2,400 to someone who is willing to go 24 hours without technology, which it defines as cell phones, TV, gaming consoles, computers and laptops, smart watches, smart devices—anything with a power button, save for a microwave to heat dinner. They will also receive a safe to store their phone in for 24 hours. According to a press release, it is willing to make exceptions in the case of an emergency.

The release said that all applicants have to do after the 24-hour digital detox is submit a screen time report to show they actually went 24 hours without technology and then fill out a report telling the company about their experience, a challenge they faced, any benefits they experienced, and whether or not they plan on cutting down on screen time in the future.

Whoever is picked will also receive a $250 Amazon gift card to build a “techless survival kit,” which could include a typewriter, board games, books, paint, stationery, or other items, according to a release. They will also be asked to review the items in their techless survival kit.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and eligible to work in the United States. Reviews.org is already accepting applications and will continue to until Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. Click here to apply.

The company will announce who it picks as its detox challenger on Sept. 30 on its YouTube channel.

With all of West Virginia’s remote areas and opportunities for outdoor recreation, this just might be the perfect challenge for residents of the Mountain State. Since it’s after Sept. 30, the challenge will take place during hunting and ginseng season, and when at least part of West Virginia will see peak fall foliage, making for some scenic hikes.