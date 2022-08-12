GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Repaving projects at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve could cause delays or even prevent access to certain activities.

Acting Superintendent Jay Newman announced that there will be closures and delays in the Grandview area of the park over the next few weeks as roads are being resurfaced.

Work is expected to begin around Wednesday, Aug. 17.

First, crews will work on the road to the Turkey Spur overlook for an estimated three weeks. During this time, the road and parking lot will be completely closed to both vehicles and foot traffic.

The release said that the main Grandview Rim trail will remain open, but hikers should be aware that after they reach the Turkey Spur area, there will be no access to the boardwalk leading to the overlook.

Once the work at Turkey Spur is complete, crews will move other the road leading to picnic shelters two, three, and four. This road will remain open while being worked on, but with possible delays.

To stay current on activities, events, and closures in the park, visit the park website and follow the park on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.