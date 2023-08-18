MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Honey is an up-and-coming industry within West Virginia as beekeeping and honey production are taking the interest of many locals.

Thanks to the recent collaboration of the Monongalia County Beekeeper’s Association, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, and Visit Mountaineer Country, it’s now easier than ever to keep up with various local honey producers and pollinators across the state.

The organizations have joined forces to create West Virginia’s first Honey Trail, which can take you to various locations around the state that are all about honey.

The Honey Trail can be accessed through Visit Mountaineer Country’s website or app where you can find over 50 small businesses throughout West Virginia listed as trail stops, selling locally produced honey. Each participating business of the Honey Trail has a designated sign to indicate that it is in fact a trail stop and to help you stay on the right track.

The primary goal of the Honey Trail is to connect residential beekeepers with consumers, as well as to support and connect pollinators throughout the state.

The idea behind the Honey Trail came about when the president of the Monongalia Beekeepers Association, Mike Lamp spoke with Shanda King, West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s state apiarist, at a beekeeper’s event when the King mentioned there should be an easier method to connect all of those interested in the state.

12 News had the opportunity to speak with Mike Lamp about the importance of consuming honey and connecting the beekeeping community across the state.

“I think that honey is important for a lot of reasons, but I think supporting your local agriculture is very important, supporting your local economy is very important. Local honey is great for your allergies, so buying local for that reason alone can be great for you,” said Lamp.

As if the idea of the Honey Trail alone wasn’t “buzzing” enough in itself, West Virginia State Parks is also involved in the trail, listing every state park in West Virginia as a trail stop.

The Honey Trail officially opens on Aug. 19, just in time for National Honeybee Day, although you are able to preview the trail at Visit Mountaineer Country’s website. To be included as a honey producer on the Honey Trail, you can visit the Monongalia County Beekeeper’s Association’s website for contact information.

The Monongalia County Beekeepers Association will be at the West Virginia State Honey Festival on Aug. 26 and 27. More information about that event can be found on the WV State Honey Festival’s Facebook page.