RIVERTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The owners of Seneca Caverns Friday said the reason for the complete closure of the caverns, gift shop, gemstone mining, and Asbury’s Restaurant is staffing shortages.

The tourist destination near Seneca Rocks announced its closure on Facebook on Wednesday.

On Friday, the caverns sent 12 News the following statement:

Seneca Caverns regrets the closure of our facilities due to staffing shortages. This includes the caverns, gift shop, gemstone mining, and Asbury’s Restaurant. With the current labor market, we have been unable to hire and retain a sufficient number of qualified personnel. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our patrons. We will advise you in the future as we continue to assess this situation. We truly appreciate all our patrons and hope to see you in the future. Seneca Caverns

The closure will last until further notice.