SENECA ROCKS, W.Va. – Seneca Rocks Discovery Center and historic Sites Homestead, in cooperation with the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association, have released their activities schedule for September.

The following programs are all free and open to everyone:

THURSDAY, September 1

10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Storytime with a Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Enjoy a morning outdoors with stories and games perfect for preschool and early elementary age children.

FRIDAY, September 2

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Coffee with a Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Plan your day and discover the forest while enjoying free coffee at the Mon Forest Towns hospitality table. Sponsored by Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Junior Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Make connections to the area’s natural and cultural history with activities for the young and young at heart.

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Evening Program: Birth by Fire, Seneca Shadows Campground Amphitheater. Spark your curiosity for the important role of fire in nature. You do not need to be a guest of the Seneca Shadows Campground to attend. (In the event of rain, this program will be held at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center.) Sponsored by Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association in cooperation with American Land & Leisure.

SATURDAY, September 3

9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Visiting Artisans: Emily Prentice and Nevada Tribble, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Travel into the underworld with Prentice’s Mycelium Magazine or get a custom flower drawing stitched on Tribble’s bicycle-powered sewing machine. Sponsored by Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association.

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Coffee with a Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Plan your day and discover the forest while enjoying free coffee at the Mon Forest Towns hospitality table. Sponsored by Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association.

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Pioneer Visit: Gary Robinson, Sites Homestead. Watch as Robinson turns broom corn into functional pieces of art. Robinson will have a selection of his works available for purchase.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Junior Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Make connections to the area’s natural and cultural history with activities for the young and young at heart.

2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Discover Foraging, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Learn rules and best practices for finding food and drink in the forest.

7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Concert and Speaker Series : Snakes with Jim Fregonara, Seneca Shadows Campground Amphitheater. See a selection of the Forest’s serpents up close and personal while learning about their habitats and adaptations. You do not need to be a guest of the Seneca Shadows campground to attend. (In the event of rain, this program will be held at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center.) Sponsored by Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association in cooperation with American Land & Leisure.

SUNDAY, September 4

9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Visiting Artisans: Emily Prentice and Nevada Tribble, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Travel into the underworld with Prentice’s Mycelium Magazine or get a custom flower drawing stitched on Tribble’s bicycle-powered sewing machine. Sponsored by Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association.

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Coffee with a Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Plan your day and discover the forest while enjoying free coffee at the Mon Forest Towns hospitality table. Sponsored by Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association.

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Pioneer Visit: Cider Pressing, Sites Homestead. Turn sweat into sweet rewards by helping harvest apples from the Heritage Garden’s orchard and pressing them into cider that will be served at next year’s Pioneer Visits.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Junior Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Make connections to the area’s natural and cultural history with activities for the young and young at heart.

2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Discover the Atlatl, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Test your aim with this ancient weapon that predated the bow and arrow.

7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Concert and Speaker Series: the Jesse Milnes Band, Seneca Shadows Campground Amphitheater. Kick back to the sounds of classic country mixed with old-time Appalachian music and just a little rock and roll with this local five-piece honky-tonk band. You do not need to be a guest of the Seneca Shadows campground to attend. (In the event of rain, this program will be held at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center.) Sponsored by Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association in cooperation with American Land & Leisure.

MONDAY, September 5

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Coffee with a Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Plan your day and discover the forest while enjoying free coffee at the Mon Forest Towns hospitality table. Sponsored by Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Junior Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Make connections to the area’s natural and cultural history with activities for the young and young at heart.

SATURDAY, September 10

7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Concert and Speaker Series: Wonder & Grow Full Moon Hike, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Let your curiosity be your guide as you explore the forest on this interactive moonlit mindfulness hike. Sponsored by Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association.

SATURDAY, September 17

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Woodsy Owl’s Birthday Party, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Celebrate Woodsy Owl’s birthday and conservation message with sweet treats, fun giveaways, and live music, plus a special appearance from the bird himself.

SATURDAY, September 24

7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Concert and Speaker Series: Living History with Linda Durrett, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Travel back to the mid-1800s for a visit along the Staunton-Parkersburg Turnpike, one of many stops along the Underground Railroad. Sponsored by Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association.

Changes can occur at any time, so it is recommended that you call the Discovery Center at (304) 567-2827 to confirm program offerings.

Seneca Rocks Discovery Center is open Thursday through Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Tuesday through Wednesday.

Through Labor Day, Sites Homestead will be open Thursday through Monday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., closed Tuesday and Wednesday. After Labor Day, Sites Homestead will be open Friday through Monday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., when staffing allows.

For more information, contact Alison Bailey at (304) 567-2827 or alison.bailey@usda.gov.