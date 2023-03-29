SENECA ROCKS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Seneca Rocks Discovery Center is looking for artists and artisans who can demonstrate traditional Appalachian crafts or contemporary works related to Monongahela National Forest for this season.

The discovery center will be hosting two tables for artist demonstrations on Saturdays and Sundays between May 27 and Oct. 29, with additional tables available on holiday weekends, according to a press release from the U.S. Forest Service (USFS).

There is a minimum time commitment of 4 hours, according to the USFS, and the tables may be shared by multiple artists.

To get a table, the USFS said artists must submit a small portfolio of up to five images of works they plan to offer for sale, or send a link to an online portfolio to Alison Bailey at alison.bailey@usda.gov.

Seneca Rocks Discovery Center is located at 13 Roy Gap Rd. in Pendleton County just south of the U.S. 33/State Route 28 intersection in Seneca Rocks.