DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Have you missed the cold wind in your face as you zoom down West Virginia’s snowy slopes? Well, then we have good news for you!

Bringing families and friends together to have fun outdoors is the ultimate goal of these three ski resorts and snowboarding parks, but each one offers something different.

Canaan Valley Resort State Park

At Canaan Valley Resort State Park, visitors can find things like tubing, skiing, snowboarding and even ice skating. The park uses snow guns stationed throughout the park to spray tens of millions of gallons of water every year to make snow.

“Snow is a great insulator, so when you leave it in a big pile like that, it helps insulate the snow and helps it last longer until we’re ready to push it out to start skiing and tubing on it,” Canaan Valley Resort State Park General Manager, Matthew Baker said.

Timberline Mountain

Timberline Mountain also uses the snow gun same technique.

”We had 53 hours of really great snowmaking. We got to put over 20 million gallons of water on the hill,” Timberline Mountain General Manager Tom Price said.

Timberline Mountain was purchased by Perfect North Slopes in 2019. The small family-run Indiana company brought in every ounce of snowmaking skills and installed dozens of stationary snow guns across the park as well as West Virginia’s first and only six-person high-speed chairlift.

Even with the use of snow guns, these resorts are at the mercy of Mother Nature. High temperatures and humidity make it hard to retain snow, even if it’s machine-made. Price said that Timberline can typically start the snow guns if the temperature gets below 28 degrees.

White Grass

Those who prefer more natural fresh powder snow and cross-country skiing may want to check out White Grass. There, owner Chip Chase and his family rely entirely on natural snow to operate. To ensure plenty of skiing can be done, they’ve created what they call a “snow farm.”

“And all the snow is windblown and being pushed across the field and we put up all these fences that catch it, so now we have two miles of fence that we catch,” Chase said.

Even if they don’t have enough snow for skiing, visitors can still hike the 40 miles of trails available.

Both Timberline Mountain and White Grass will be hosting events this weekend as the ski seasons get underway in West Virginia. More specifically, Timberline will be hosting a preview weekend and White Grass will be hosting its annual Jack Frost party.

Canaan Valley Ski Resort will not be opening until mid-December and will provide further information on its website.