SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Although it’s not officially winter yet, some of West Virginia’s biggest ski resorts took advantage of a dusting overnight on Halloween and are already gearing up for ski season.

Snowshoe Mountain Resort, which already got a dusting of snow earlier in October, got a few inches of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and it’s already already making more snow for opening day on Nov. 22.

Snow at Snowshoe Mountain on Nov. 1, 2023 (Courtesy: Snowshoe Mountain) Snow at Snowshoe Mountain on Nov. 1, 2023 (Courtesy: Snowshoe Mountain)

“Looks like even Mother Nature couldn’t resist getting in on our snowmaking party! We’re 3 weeks from Opening Day, so get your mountain plans dialed in and let the winter magic unfold,” the resort said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Although the mountain has a little natural snow, there are already man-made drifts on some of the slopes from snow-making.

Timberline Mountain also announced that it fired up its “newly improved system” of snow guns after getting natural snow Tuesday night.

“Winter may not be fully here just yet, but Timberline Mountain got an exciting sneak peek today!” said a Facebook post by the resort.

Timberline reopened under new ownership last year with a number of improvements and changes, including new ski lifts and snow-making systems.

Last year, both Snowshoe and Timberline were able to open Thanksgiving week due to several days of wintery weather.

And on Thursday, Canaan Valley Resort announced that it has also gotten an early start to snow-making after the “gift” of cold weather from Mother Nature.