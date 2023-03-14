SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (WBOY) — After Pocahontas County received up to eight inches of fresh snow overnight on Tuesday, Snowshoe Mountain Resort announced that it is extending this year’s ski season for an additional week.

After a warm and mostly snow-free winter, the resort originally planned to close on March 26, but according to a release sent Tuesday, it will now be open until Sunday, April 2.

The release said the ski conditions are as good as they have been all winter. “The recent shot of winter weather has provided the mountain with over a foot of natural snow as well as extended periods of cold, which has allowed the resort to use its state-of-the-art snowmaking system to beef up its snowpack,” said the release.

According to On The Snow, the only resorts currently open in West Virginia are Snowshoe Mountain and Timberline Mountain, which are 51% and 73% open respectively as of Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re excited to extend the season and give our guests some extra opportunities to

get in on the fun,” said the release.

A two-day weekend pass for Snowshoe costs $139. Passes can be purchased at Snowshoe’s website.