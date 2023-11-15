SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of West Virginia’s biggest ski resorts announced on Wednesday that has moved back its tentative opening date but expects a ski season that will be “worth the wait.”

Snowshoe originally planned to open before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 22, especially after a snap of cold weather the first week of November, but because weather over the next week isn’t looking ideal for snowmaking, the resort now hopes to open by Friday, Dec. 1.

“Colder weather is expected to arrive later next week, and our snowmaking team will continue their efforts at every chance. We aim to open as soon as conditions permit,” a Facebook post by the resort said Wednesday morning.

This is an El Niño year, which means West Virginia could get more snow than average. Snowshoe said in the post that some of its best ski seasons have been during El Niño years.

“It’ll be worth the wait! In the meantime, stay stoked and stay tuned for more updates!” the post said.

The resort is also working on its new Powder Monkey ski lift, which it hopes to have operational by mid-December.

According to On The Snow, tentative opening dates for other ski resorts in West Virginia are as follows. Keep in mind that these dates have not been updated for the weather conditions.