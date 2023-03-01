CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Spring burning season begins in West Virginia on March 1 and stretches through May 31.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry says it has strict burning laws to protect the state’s forests that residents must follow any time they are burning outdoors. There were several brush fires in north central West Virginia in recent weeks, including one in Doddridge County that set 50 acres ablaze.

Those laws include:

All fires must have a ring or safety strip. Strips must be cleared of burnable material and be at least 10 feet wide, fully encompassing the debris pile.

Fires must be attended to until completely extinguished.

Only leaves, brush, yard clippings and other vegetative materials can be burned.

Landowners must take all practicable means to suppress any fires on their property.

Outdoor burning is prohibited during the daytime hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the spring and fall burning seasons. Fall burning season lasts between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.

According to the Division of Forestry, fines for forest fires due to negligence range from $100 to $1,000 with an additional civil penalty of $200.

Burning season rules do not apply to: