GRANDVIEW, W.Va. (WVNS) — The Steep Valley Fire near the Grandview Overlook in Raleigh County still has not been contained.

As of Thursday, Nov. 9, the fire has covered 1,055 acres and is still zero percent contained. The below photos were taken Wednesday evening, Nov. 8.

According to Lori Hynes with the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, the actions being done are a part of a confine and contain suppression strategy to keep firefighters safe. A contain and confine suppression strategy is used to contain the fire within a larger scale, while using manmade and natural barriers, according to the National Park Service.

More units from the New Jersey Fish and Wildlife Service have come to assist. Also, a Type-3 helicopter out of Elkins, West Virginia will be used Thursday.

People are asked to avoid the War Ridge area of the park while crews continue to battle the fire.

On Wednesday, additional crews from the following came to aid with the fire: