CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Camping is a hot topic this summer, and according to West Virginians, one state park stands above the rest.

Insuranks used searches from the past three years to determine the most popular state or national park in every state, and for West Virginia, people are most excited about Pipestem Resort State Park.

Known for its zipline and lake adventures, Pipestem is located in Summers and Mercer counties. And with inflation, more people are going camping on vacation this year, at places like Pipestem.

According to Insuranks, two out of three Americans are planning on or have already gone on a camping trip this year. At the full rate, camping at Pipestem starts at $45 per night, but until Aug. 31, West Virginia State Parks are offering a 20% discount of your camping, lodge or cabin stay with the promo code VACATION to celebrate back to school.

There are also deals running for stays for seniors and veterans at the WV State Parks deals page.