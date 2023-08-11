SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WVNS) — The Mountain State’s newest state park destination became official on Friday, Aug.11, 2023.

Governor Jim Justice signed House Bill 124 into law, making Summersville Lake State Park the 36th state park in West Virginia.

Governor Justice was joined by local and state leaders on site of the new state park in Nicholas County for the historic day on Friday. The Governor said he is beyond thrilled about the new features and attractions coming to Summersville Lake State Park.

“From splash parks to zip lines and I’m not going to go through it all,” said Justice, “but for Gods sakes a living, it will be unbelievable and absolutely it’s right at our fingertips.”

The 177-acre park is expected to be one of the greatest outdoor adventure parks in the country, with additions including climbing and bouldering opportunities, water activities, camping, cabins, biking and hiking trails, and much more.