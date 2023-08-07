CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Nicholas County is planning to welcome West Virginia’s newest state park.

Found just off U.S. Route 19, Summersville Lake State Park, the first new park added in more than 30 years, is expected to be a “premiere outdoor adventure park,” according to a release from the office of Gov. Jim Justice. The park is comprised of 177 acres on the northern shore of the state’s largest lake and will feature activities like climbing and bouldering opportunities, hiking and biking trails, water activities, aerial sports, camping, cabins and more. The park will also include additional parking.

Summersville Lake State Park logo (courtesy of the office of Gov. Justice)

Summersville Lake State Park (courtesy of the office of Gov. Justice)

Pirates Cove at Summersville Lake State Park (courtesy of the office of Gov. Justice)

Summersville Lake State Park (courtesy of the office of Gov. Justice)

“I couldn’t be more proud to announce our newest State Park,” Gov. Justice said. “Summersville Lake is an iconic place in our beautiful state filled with a lot of special memories that span generations of families. Now, all those who travel to Summersville Lake will be treated to the greatest outdoor adventure park in the country on the shores of our state’s largest lake.”

A meeting to consider public input is expected to be held by the Division of Natural Resources sometime in the near future.

Director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Brett McMillion, said, “We are looking forward to adding Summersville Lake as our 36th park and spending the next couple of months hearing from West Virginians on the amenities they’d like to see added in Nicholas County.”

An official event to designate the park and open it to the public is being planned.