SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (WBOY) — After a cold start to May with some record-breaking mountain snow, the sun has finally come back out. With the seasonal warmth, Snowshoe Mountain Resort has announced that it’s just days away from kicking off its summer season.
According to a press release from the resort, the mountain is set to be open seven days a week for summer operations which will begin on Thursday, May 18. Some services offered in the summer season include the Snowshoe Bike Park, hiking trails, scenic chairlift rides, swimming and more. The release also said that the Raven Golf Club at Snowshoe is already open for the season.
“Winter had one last curveball for us a few weeks ago but the snow has disappeared and now
it’s looking and feeling like spring here on the mountain.” Patti Duncan, Snowshoe
Mountain President & COO said. “We’re switching gears now and getting ready to kick off another amazing summer season. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Snowshoe Bike Park and we’re looking forward to celebrating that all summer long.”
The full summer event list is as follows:
May
- May 4: Raven Golf Club Opens
- May 18: Opening Day | Snowshoe Bike Park & On-Mountain Activities
- May 26-28: Memorial Day Weekend Celebrations
- May 27: Taste of the Mountain Festival
- May 28: Ruff Race
June
- June 9: Snowshoe Foundation Golf Tournament
- June 9-11: Downhill Southeast Series
- June 18: Community Appreciation Day
- June 23-25: Grand National Cross-Country Racing Series
July
- July 1-4: Independence Day Celebrations
- July 6-9: Yoga Power Retreat
- July 13-16: 4848 Music Festival
- July 28-29: Blues & Brews Festival
August
- Aug. 5: Snowshoe Foundation’s Treasure on The Mountain Fundraiser
- Aug.13: Community Appreciation Day
- Aug. 18-20: Pickin’ & Pedalin’ Festival
- Aug. 26-27: Women’s Mountain Bike Camp
September
- Sept. 1-4: Labor Day Celebrations
- Sept. 27-Oct. 1: UCI Mountain Bike World Series
October
- Oct. 14-15: WV Enduro Series Finals
- Oct. 15: Closing Day
Along with its summer lineup of events, the resort also announced that it will be replacing one of its lifts that’s been in place since the 1970s. The resort said that the new fixed-grip quad chairlift will increase uphill capacity, ease congestion and improve access to the western side of the resort.