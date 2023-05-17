SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (WBOY) — After a cold start to May with some record-breaking mountain snow, the sun has finally come back out. With the seasonal warmth, Snowshoe Mountain Resort has announced that it’s just days away from kicking off its summer season.

According to a press release from the resort, the mountain is set to be open seven days a week for summer operations which will begin on Thursday, May 18. Some services offered in the summer season include the Snowshoe Bike Park, hiking trails, scenic chairlift rides, swimming and more. The release also said that the Raven Golf Club at Snowshoe is already open for the season.

“Winter had one last curveball for us a few weeks ago but the snow has disappeared and now

it’s looking and feeling like spring here on the mountain.” Patti Duncan, Snowshoe

Mountain President & COO said. “We’re switching gears now and getting ready to kick off another amazing summer season. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Snowshoe Bike Park and we’re looking forward to celebrating that all summer long.”

The full summer event list is as follows:

May

May 4: Raven Golf Club Opens

May 18: Opening Day | Snowshoe Bike Park & On-Mountain Activities

May 26-28: Memorial Day Weekend Celebrations

May 27: Taste of the Mountain Festival

May 28: Ruff Race

June

June 9: Snowshoe Foundation Golf Tournament

June 9-11: Downhill Southeast Series

June 18: Community Appreciation Day

June 23-25: Grand National Cross-Country Racing Series

July

July 1-4: Independence Day Celebrations

July 6-9: Yoga Power Retreat

July 13-16: 4848 Music Festival

July 28-29: Blues & Brews Festival

August

Aug. 5: Snowshoe Foundation’s Treasure on The Mountain Fundraiser

Aug.13: Community Appreciation Day

Aug. 18-20: Pickin’ & Pedalin’ Festival

Aug. 26-27: Women’s Mountain Bike Camp

September

Sept. 1-4: Labor Day Celebrations

Sept. 27-Oct. 1: UCI Mountain Bike World Series

October

Oct. 14-15: WV Enduro Series Finals

Oct. 15: Closing Day

Along with its summer lineup of events, the resort also announced that it will be replacing one of its lifts that’s been in place since the 1970s. The resort said that the new fixed-grip quad chairlift will increase uphill capacity, ease congestion and improve access to the western side of the resort.