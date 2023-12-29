DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — First Day Hikes are an initiative that all 50 state park systems have joined together for to encourage Americans to get outdoors.

The American Hiking Society estimates that last year, 55,000 people welcomed the new year with a hike for a total of 133,000 miles.

Sustainable Jungle recently conducted a survey of 3,000 families to try and find out the best nature walks to do on New Year’s Day, and of the top 150 nature walks, three of them were in West Virginia.

Canaan Valley Resort State Park. WBOY Image.

Canaan Valley Resort State Park’s trails in Davis were ranked number 135, with the outlet saying the variety of easy to moderate trails make it suitable for families, especially the Nature Trail and the Deer Trail.

The State Park also features a full-service lodge with dining options.

The Bolivar Heights Trail Artillery in winter. Credit: National Park Service.

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park’s trails were ranked number 25. Sustainable Jungle said the historical trails include a broad range with varying difficulties and suggests families take the Murphy-Chambers Farm Trail, which crosses fields and forests and includes views of the Shenandoah River.

The National Historical Park lists all of its trails on its website.

The Blackwater River. Credit: Carol J Dean

Blackwater Falls State Park’s trails, also in Davis, were ranked number 24. Sustainable Jungle said that the park offers several easy trails for families, including the Gentle Trail and the Elakala Trail. The park even has a sled run.

Blackwater is one of several state parks offering guided First Day Hikes in 2024. Click here for more information about its guided hike, as well as the guided First Day Hikes that Bluestone State Park, Cacapon Resort State Park, Cass Scenic Railroad State Park, Cedar Creek State Park, Kanawha State Forest and Tygart Lake State Park are offering this year.

If you’re planning on heading out for a First Day Hike, the American Hiking Society shared the following tips for hiking in cold weather: