DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — First Day Hikes are an initiative that all 50 state park systems have joined together for to encourage Americans to get outdoors.
The American Hiking Society estimates that last year, 55,000 people welcomed the new year with a hike for a total of 133,000 miles.
Sustainable Jungle recently conducted a survey of 3,000 families to try and find out the best nature walks to do on New Year’s Day, and of the top 150 nature walks, three of them were in West Virginia.
Canaan Valley Resort State Park’s trails in Davis were ranked number 135, with the outlet saying the variety of easy to moderate trails make it suitable for families, especially the Nature Trail and the Deer Trail.
The State Park also features a full-service lodge with dining options.
Harpers Ferry National Historical Park’s trails were ranked number 25. Sustainable Jungle said the historical trails include a broad range with varying difficulties and suggests families take the Murphy-Chambers Farm Trail, which crosses fields and forests and includes views of the Shenandoah River.
The National Historical Park lists all of its trails on its website.
Blackwater Falls State Park’s trails, also in Davis, were ranked number 24. Sustainable Jungle said that the park offers several easy trails for families, including the Gentle Trail and the Elakala Trail. The park even has a sled run.
Blackwater is one of several state parks offering guided First Day Hikes in 2024. Click here for more information about its guided hike, as well as the guided First Day Hikes that Bluestone State Park, Cacapon Resort State Park, Cass Scenic Railroad State Park, Cedar Creek State Park, Kanawha State Forest and Tygart Lake State Park are offering this year.
If you’re planning on heading out for a First Day Hike, the American Hiking Society shared the following tips for hiking in cold weather:
- Dress in layers: The American Hiking Society suggests a moisture-wicking base layer to pull sweat away from the skin since excessive moisture that isn’t allowed to escape can freeze and cause hypothermia.
- Wear a hat: This will help maintain body heat.
- Keep water bottles warm: Try using a foam sleeve or keeping the bottle inside your jacket.
- Wear sunscreen: Especially if there’s snow on the ground, the sun’s glare reflects off the white snow and can cause sunburn.
- Be prepared for an early sunset: You may need to leave earlier to finish your hike before the sun sets; bring a headlamp or flashlight with extra batteries just in case.