CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — April 17 is Bat Appreciation Day (yes, of course there’s a day for that), a day to bring attention to the earth’s only flying mammal. According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, there are more than 1,400 different species of bats across the world, and a few of them are native to West Virginia.

Just like a hummingbird, the lesser long-nosed bat can hover at flowers, using its 3-inch-long tongue — equal to its body length — to feed on nectar in desert environments. Photo by Merlin D. Tuttle, Bat Conservation International.

Bats may have a bad reputation but much of it is unwarranted. You might think that you are likely to get rabies from bats, but according to the WVDNR, only about 10 people in West Virginia are suspected of contracting rabies from bats in the last 40 years. In fact, you’re about 10 times more likely to be struck by lightning than contract rabies from a bat.

They also play a very important role in managing insect populations. According to a bat brochure from the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, a brown bat can eat as many as 500 mosquitos an hour. After all, every mosquito eaten by a bat is one less mosquito that can bother you!

You might not know that bats pollinate many fruits and flowers, just like bees do. Bats help pollinate different nuts and even cacao, the primary ingredient for chocolate.

However, four of West Virginia’s species are endangered and one of them was added to the Federally Threatened and Endangered Species list just last year.

Northern Long-eared Bat

The Northern Long-eared Bat was classified as endangered in November 2022 and is distinguishable by its long ears. It is found in many states east of the Mississippi River, and enjoys a diet of moths, beetles and other insects.

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows a northern long-eared bat. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to list it as endangered. Officials say its population has fallen sharply because of a fungal disease called white-nose syndrome, which has spread across nearly 80% of the species’ range. (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources via AP, File)

Virginia Big-eared Bat

This bat species has been endangered since 1979. Its decline can be attributed to human disturbance, which can cause bats to lose stored fat reserves during hibernation, or cause female bats to drop their young to their deaths if during the maternity season. These disturbances can ultimately cause the whole colony to move to a less suitable location. The species has also had to deal with the fungal infection known as white-nose syndrome in the past.

A Virginia big-eared bat (Corynorhinus townsendii virginianus) female in the early spring photographed during a cave survey. Credit: Larisa Bishop-Boros via Wikimedia Commons. Used under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license.

Indiana Bat

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana bat (Myotis sodalis) was listed as an endangered species in 1967 due to “human disturbance of caves that bats use for winter hibernating.” While its name indicates where these bats can be typically found, they can still be spotted in West Virginia, which is why they are on the WVDNR’s endangered species list.

Indiana Bat (Ann Froschauer/USFWS Photo)

Gray Bat

The gray bat (Myotis grisescens) is the largest bat species in the eastern United States and was listed as endangered in 1976 due to human disturbance of their caves. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, gray bats have very specific requirements when it comes to their preferred cave. As a result, about 95% of the population hibernates in less than 20 caves in the country.