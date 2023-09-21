SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — For hunters with disabilities and a Class Q hunting license, here’s a list of public roads in West Virginia open for hunting in national forests and state wildlife management areas (WMA).
The class Q license allows people with disabilities to legally hunt in certain areas from their vehicle as long as it is turned off. The license is available to those with permanent and irreversible respiratory, cardiovascular and/or lower extremity use limitations.
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion said in a press release that the license makes it so that “everyone, regardless of their abilities, can enjoy the outdoors and the rich hunting outdoor heritage of Almost Heaven, West Virginia.”
The license gives hunters access roads to a total of 26 roads—13 in national forests and 13 in WMAs. In north central West Virginia, there are roads in Randolph, Tucker, Webster, Monongalia, Lewis and Ritchie counties. A full list of roads is available below. In order to gain access, hunters must be approved for a Class Q license and present their permit card at the appropriate national forest or DNR office to receive a letter of authorization and a gate key so they can utilize them.
Monongahela National Forest Class Q Access Roads
- Cheat Ranger District, Parsons, W.Va., (304) 478-3251
- Brushy Fork (Forest Road 973), Tucker County
- Five Lick (Forest Road 153/153A), Randolph County
- Greenbrier Ranger District, Bartow, W.Va., (304) 456-3335
- Little Beech Mountain (Forest Road 385, 183B), Randolph County
- Span Oak (Forest Road 224), Pocahontas County
- Gauley Ranger District, Richwood, W.Va., (304) 846-2695
- Frosty Gap (Forest Road 731), Pocahontas County
- Buckeye Branch (Forest Road 273), Webster County
- Marlinton Ranger District, Marlinton, W.Va., (304) 799-4334
- Crooked Fork (Forest Road 251), Pocahontas County
- Marlin Mountain (Forest Road 300), Pocahontas County
- White Sulphur Springs Ranger District, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., (304) 536-2144
- Panther Ridge (Forest Road 298), Greenbrier County
- Bear Track (Forest Road 882), Greenbrier County
George Washington/Jefferson National Forests Class Q Access Roads
- North River Ranger District, Harrisonburg, Va., (540) 432-0187
- Dry River Hollow (Forest Road 151H), Pendleton County
State WMA Class Q Access Roads
- DNR District 1, Farmington, W.Va., (304) 825-6787
- Hillcrest WMA, Hancock County – 2,212 acres
- Lewis Wetzel WMA, Wetzel County – 13,590 acres
- Little Indian Creek WMA, Monongalia County – 1,036 acres
- DNR District 2, Romney, W.Va., (304) 822-3551
- Sleepy Creek WMA, Morgan/Berkeley counties – 22,928 acres
- DNR District 3, French Creek, W.Va., (304) 924-6211
- Burnsville Lake WMA, Braxton County – 12,579 acres
- Elk River WMA, Braxton County – 18,225 acres
- Stonewall Jackson Lake WMA, Lewis County – 18,289 acres
- DNR District 4, Beckley, W.Va., (304) 256-6947
- Bluestone Lake WMA, Summers County – 18,019 acres
- Beury Mountain WMA, Fayette County – 10,534 acres
- DNR District 5, Alum Creek, W.Va., (304) 756-1023
- McClintic WMA, Mason County – 3,655 acres
- Beech Fork Lake WMA, Cabell County – 7,531 (No gated road)
- DNR District 6, Parkersburg, W.Va., (304) 420-4550
- Hughes River WMA, Ritchie County – 10,000 acres