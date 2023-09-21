SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — For hunters with disabilities and a Class Q hunting license, here’s a list of public roads in West Virginia open for hunting in national forests and state wildlife management areas (WMA).

The class Q license allows people with disabilities to legally hunt in certain areas from their vehicle as long as it is turned off. The license is available to those with permanent and irreversible respiratory, cardiovascular and/or lower extremity use limitations.

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion said in a press release that the license makes it so that “everyone, regardless of their abilities, can enjoy the outdoors and the rich hunting outdoor heritage of Almost Heaven, West Virginia.”

The license gives hunters access roads to a total of 26 roads—13 in national forests and 13 in WMAs. In north central West Virginia, there are roads in Randolph, Tucker, Webster, Monongalia, Lewis and Ritchie counties. A full list of roads is available below. In order to gain access, hunters must be approved for a Class Q license and present their permit card at the appropriate national forest or DNR office to receive a letter of authorization and a gate key so they can utilize them.

Monongahela National Forest Class Q Access Roads

Cheat Ranger District, Parsons, W.Va., (304) 478-3251 Brushy Fork (Forest Road 973), Tucker County Five Lick (Forest Road 153/153A), Randolph County

Greenbrier Ranger District, Bartow, W.Va., (304) 456-3335 Little Beech Mountain (Forest Road 385, 183B), Randolph County Span Oak (Forest Road 224), Pocahontas County

Gauley Ranger District, Richwood, W.Va., (304) 846-2695 Frosty Gap (Forest Road 731), Pocahontas County Buckeye Branch (Forest Road 273), Webster County

Marlinton Ranger District, Marlinton, W.Va., (304) 799-4334 Crooked Fork (Forest Road 251), Pocahontas County Marlin Mountain (Forest Road 300), Pocahontas County

White Sulphur Springs Ranger District, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., (304) 536-2144 Panther Ridge (Forest Road 298), Greenbrier County Bear Track (Forest Road 882), Greenbrier County



George Washington/Jefferson National Forests Class Q Access Roads

North River Ranger District, Harrisonburg, Va., (540) 432-0187 Dry River Hollow (Forest Road 151H), Pendleton County



State WMA Class Q Access Roads