SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — These 30 anglers won prizes through the West Virginia Gold Rush Giveaway.

During this year’s Gold Rush, 50,000 trout were stocked in 68 lakes and streams, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR). Of those 50,000, 100 of them had a numbered tag on them that could be entered to win a prize. The following people received awards:

Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Amber Kincaid — Meadow Bridge, WV

Logan Hill — Marmet, WV

Christopher Swimm — Wayne, WV

Wayne Worth — Clarksburg, WV

Charles Everson — Belington, WV

West Virginia State Park Stay Winners

Brandon Swimm — Wayne, WV

Michael Szaller — War, WV

Robert Riggleman — Keyser, WV

Matthew Delauder — Birch River, WV

Jerry Moyer — Singers Glen, VA

John McCullough — Cumberland, MD

Donald Weasenforth — Petersburg, WV

Gary Ketterman — Petersburg, WV

Matthew White — Elkview, WV

Marvin Bland — West Columbia, WV

West Virginia State Parks Gift Card Winners

David Ault — Springfield, WV

William Burns — Lewisburg, WV

Matthew Hall — Petersburg, WV

Timothy Taylor — Grafton, WV

Willard Whetzel — Keyser, WV

Jessie Hatfield — Gilbert, WV

Thomas Fillinger — Craigsville, WV

Larry Srout — Purgitsville, WV

Gage Jackson — Clarksburg, WV

Joshua Weasenforth — Moorefield, WV

WVDNR Gift Bag Winners

Brandon Mahoney — Mill Creek, WV

Arnold Adkins — Stuarts Draft, VA

Jack Scott — Paynesville, WV

Eric Cianelli — Wheeling, WV

Stanley Simmons — Upper Tract, WV

“Events like the Gold Rush are one of the best ways we can attract new anglers to West Virginia and preserve the cherished outdoor traditions that make our state so special,” West Virginia DNR Director Brett McMillion said. “We look forward to welcoming even more individuals to experience the thrill of fishing in West Virginia’s abundant natural wonders in the years to come.”

If you’re looking for more fishing opportunities in West Virginia, this weekend, June 10 and 11, fishing in West Virginia will be free without a license for West Virginians and non-residents. The Weston Carp Festival is also happening this weekend and the main event is the carp fishing tournament.